FBC secures broadcast rights for Miss Pacific Islands Pageant

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Secretariat has officially signed FBC as the broadcaster for this year’s Miss Pacific Islands Pageant, bringing the regional event to viewers in Fiji and across the Pacific.

Pageant Director Ana Tuiketei says the secretariat is excited to partner with FBC to deliver high-quality television coverage to audiences both at home and abroad.

She says the partnership builds on a strong working relationship with Fiji’s national pageant organisers, who have been entrusted to help deliver the regional event.

Tuiketei confirmed that queens from seven Pacific Island countries will begin arriving in Fiji this week, with contestants expected to arrive on Saturday. They will be hosted in Nadi, where a range of activities — including team-building sessions, cultural showcases and behind-the-scenes events — will take place throughout pageant week.

The reigning Miss Pacific Islands from Samoa, Litiara Ellen, is also expected to arrive in Fiji on Friday.

Tuiketei says preparations for the Fiji contestant are progressing well, noting strong discipline and consistency from Team Fiji. She highlighted that it has been nearly a decade since Fiji last hosted the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant, with the last Fijian titleholder crowned in 2016.

Tickets for the pageant are now on sale at Ticketmax.

FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki welcomed the partnership, saying FBC remains committed to raising broadcasting standards as Fiji’s national broadcaster.

He confirmed the pageant will air on FBC TV and will also be streamed on the Viti+ platform, reaching audiences in Fiji and across 16 other countries worldwide.

