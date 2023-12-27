Family unity is vital to solve social issues

General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches, Reverend Simione Tugi.

The General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches, Reverend Simione Tugi, has raised concerns over the alarming increase in social issues, particularly the involvement of children in criminal activities.

The FCC has identified that fundamental breakdown in family structures is one of the main reasons behind the increased rate of criminal activity among youths.

The General Secretary emphasized how important family dynamics are in determining how a child behaves and makes decisions and advocated for a return to strengthening family units as a primary solution.

“The push factors for these young people to be involved are that there is no love at home, so we need to go back to the family units if we want to solve these problems.”

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, believes solving this problem needs a societal approach.

“We are also appealing to families and communities to take more responsibility for their kin. For example, if a child is from a broken family, it doesn’t mean they don’t have uncles and aunts or people that can look after them.”

The Council places a strong emphasis on family formation to provide young people across the country with a safer and more motivating environment.