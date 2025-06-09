Family grieves young couple and child lost in house fire

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Meigunyah, Nadi, this morning as relatives mourned a young couple and their son who died in a devastating early morning house fire.

Police have confirmed that 29-year-old engineer Ziyaad Ali, his wife Zakiya Bibi, and their two-year-old son Mohammed Ali Hussein were trapped inside their five-bedroom corrugated iron home when it was engulfed in flames around 5am.

Since dawn, grieving family members have gathered at the site, waiting for authorities to retrieve the bodies from the charred remains of the home.

Speaking to FBC News, relative Afroz Khan expressed the family’s frustration over the long wait.

“We’ve been here for hours, and it’s just devastating watching the house where they lived burn down completely. We’ve been waiting for the authorities to come and take the bodies out, but there’s been no movement. It’s very painful for the family.”

Police have cordoned off the area as investigations continue. The National Fire Authority and Police Forensics Unit are working together to determine the cause of the blaze.

Residents of Meigunyah say the tragedy has deeply shaken their close-knit community.

