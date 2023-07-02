News

Ensuring safety for all paramount says Tikoduadua

Ranil Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 2, 2023 12:26 pm

Minister for Defence, Pio Tikoduadua has welcomed the separate allocation of $700,000 to strengthen police beat patrol in urban and rural areas.

This will be done under a new crime prevention initiative, as the Force will recruit an additional 100 police constables to boost its operations.

Tikoduadua says this simply shows the government is committed to keeping the people safe and maintain the rule of law at all times.

He adds to ensure safety for all, the government has to invest in that.

“That’s part of it to increase their capability and presence particularly the Minister of Finance mentioned specifically the issue of patrol – police beat. People need to see police on the ground so either working around or in vehicles.”

Tikoduadua says they want to ensure that the law enforcement officers are professional at all times when carrying out their duties.

