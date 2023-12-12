Embrace innovation says Tawake

Navy Commander Humphery Tawake [Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy/Facebook]

The Republic of the Fiji Navy is embracing new technology, talents, and a dedication to best practices in recognition of the need for innovation.

Navy Commander Humphery Tawake says this will create the foundation for a future marked by accountability, transparency, and a diverse range of skills.

Tawake is optimistic that best practices will continue to evolve, and it is imperative that the navy adjust accordingly.

“We need to learn, unlearn, and relearn most of the things that we’ve done. We might be the same thing, but the character and nature of our way of doing it may be totally different.”

According to the Commander, management needs to be open to the younger generation’s ideas and embrace their different skill sets.

Commander Tawake feels that leaders should be ready to usher in a new era, recognizing that adaptability and openness to change are key to building a sustainable and thriving industry for generations to come.