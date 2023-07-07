Duo granted bail for alleged robbery and murder case

Apisalome Turuva and Taniela Racule have been granted bail today by the Labasa High Court.

The duo are charged with one count each of aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and murder.

The two appeared before High Court Judge Usaia Ratuvili.

Turuva and Racule are among the four involved in the alleged aggravated robbery in Delailabasa, which led to the death of a 60-year-old man early this year.

Turuva has been granted bail with three sureties on the sum of $1,000 each.

He has been allowed to return and reside with his wife in Veisari, Lami; however, he is not allowed to travel to Labasa except on his court dates.

Racule has also been granted bail with three sureties for the sum of $1,000 each and is allowed to return and reside with his family in Waisali Village in Cakaudrove.

The two have also been issued a stop-departure order each by the high court.

Meanwhile, Sakiusa Niumataiwalu and Jone Sela remain in custody.

Niumataiwalu will appear for a bail hearing on July 14th, while Sela will appear for a sentence hearing for the charge of escape from lawful custody on July 27th.