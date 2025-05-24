Doctors urged to spot hidden signs of abuse

Frontline health workers are being urged to spot gender-based violence beyond physical injuries, as emotional, psychological and sexual abuse often go unnoticed.

Speaking at the Fiji Medical Association Central Mini Conference in Suva, Dr Lice Vaniqi said missed medical appointments, recurring sexually transmitted infections, emotional distress and controlling behaviour from partners during consultations may all signal abuse.

She stressed that many healthcare providers still lack the training needed to respond appropriately.

“We need to be aware of what we believe in, what we view women in the society, how they dress, how they talk, how they talk to their husband, and this was very important because otherwise this is not helpful, especially when you’re managing survivors of gender-based violence.”

With Fiji recording a 64 percent prevalence rate of physical or sexual violence against women,second only to Kiribati in the Pacific Dr Vaniqi said Health Ministry has introduced the Velomani Training Curriculum, a 15-session program aimed at improving clinical responses to gender-based violence.

Eight sessions have been completed, with the goal of equipping health professionals with the skills to manage disclosures, protect patient confidentiality and respond with empathy and without bias.

Dr Vaniqi also addressed confusion around mandatory reporting, clarifying that adult survivors are not to be reported without their consent unless there is serious risk of harm or legal obligation.

She further pointed out a growing gap in care and data for older women, citing new research linking gender-based violence and menopause.

