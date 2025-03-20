Discussions held on addressing educational challenges

[Source: Supplied]

A meeting between the Education Minister and representatives from the Asian Development Bank has allowed them to identify key areas where they can work together to address most pressing educational challenges.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro engaged in a constructive meeting where discussions were held on key educational issues and priority areas for collaboration.

Radrodro says they are grateful for the ADB’s proposal to partner, to support efforts to provide quality education for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

The ADB representatives reiterated their dedication to fostering sustainable and inclusive education systems in the Pacific region.

The meeting focused on identifying critical needs within Fiji’s education sector and exploring potential avenues for partnership.

Discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, including cyclone-proof infrastructure for schools, National TVET Policy, and ECE.

The ADB expressed its interest in being a development partner to support Fiji’s educational development and indicated the availability of funds to contribute to targeted initiatives.

Both parties emphasized the importance of aligning resources with Fiji’s national development plan, to ensure maximum impact.

Further discussions will be held to develop specific project proposals and finalize implementation plans.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.