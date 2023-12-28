Crime Prevention Committees assist police officers

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Divisional Police Commander, Western Iakobo Vaisewa visited the Crime Prevention Committees whereby two members took the initiative of locating the six horses which was stolen from their community.

They were accompanied by two Police Officers from Mulomulo Post last Friday and they tracked the horse’s right to Bemana in Navosa.

SSP Iakobo says the officers spent three nights in the forest of Bemana before locating all six horses.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

All the six horses that were reported stolen at Mulomulo Community Post earlier this month were recovered and returned to their owners yesterday.