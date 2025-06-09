Court hears FEO believed Saneem’s actions were criminal in nature

The Manager Legal at the Fijian Elections Office testified in court that he advised the then Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa, to report the matter to the police due to the risk of evidence being destroyed by Mohammed Saneem.

Mesake Dawai informed the Suva High Court, while being cross-examined, that the allegations made by the Director of Corporate Services were not put to the former Supervisor of Elections because it appeared that the allegations were criminal in nature, involving tax reimbursement and alleged falsification of documents.

Defense put to Dawai, who confirmed that when the allegations were made against Saneem, he was already suspended and there was no danger of his destroying evidence.

He confirmed that based on the evidence and documents, they were sure that a crime had been committed.

The Manager Legal confirmed that at that time they were not aware that the Solicitor General’s office had drafted the Deeds of Variation for Saneem’s Contract.

Dawai also informed the court that the documents that were given by the COC were addressed to Saneem, so he had the responsibility to bring them to the FEO and have them placed in his personal file.

The Manager Legal also confirmed that they didn’t seek to get all of Saneem’s Documents from the COC secretariat, as they kept all of the COC appointees’ documents.

The defense counsel, Devanesh Sharma, told Dawai that Saneem was bound by confidentiality from the president not to disclose such documents.

Sharma also stated that the Electoral Commission had requested Saneem’s pay review in 2021 when his contract was renewed; however, the COC only decided to amend the former SOE’s pay in June of 2022.

It was also concurred by Dawai, which was put to him by defense counsels, that he has a misconception of different signatures on the two deeds of variation, as both were signed by Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as Acting PM and chair of COC.

Sayed-Khaiyum is facing an abuse of office charge, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

The allegations relate to the approval of payments covering Saneem’s taxes without proper authority.

