[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Fiji Police Force has raised concerns over insufficient storage facilities for larger exhibits.

While making a submission before the standing committee on the Fiji Police Force 2021–2022 annual report this week, Senior Superintendent of Police Mesake Waqa says this includes storage of vehicles and other items.

He highlights that even large police stations, such as central police stations, currently store 4000 exhibits, including documentary and item exhibits.

Article continues after advertisement

“Like we have bigger items that we don’t have storage facilities to keep vehicles, bigger items that are to be kept as exhibits because the Proceed of Crime Act gives the responsibility to the police to take care of those exhibits, and if we don’t have storage facilities, it will be an issue for us.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga also sheds light on missing exhibits under investigation.

“In the past, officers have been charged with stealing exhibits when they are charged with theft under Section 291 of the Crimes Act or destroying evidence under Section 189 of the Crimes Act. Our FSO Standing Orders 203 outline the process of care and custody of police exhibits, and FSO 103 outlines accountability.”

The Fiji Police is looking forward to assistance in this regard from relevant authorities.