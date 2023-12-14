Coalition Government focuses investment on healthcare

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government is focusing on training more healthcare workers in order to ease the work carried out in health facilities around the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad says this is exemplified by the continued financial support offered to institutions offering healthcare education.

He states this is evident in the recent increment of grant offered to the TISI Sangam College of Nursing and Healthcare Education for the current financial year.

Article continues after advertisement

The institution received a significant leap from $171,000 to $614,411.

Prasad says it is an indication of the government’s resolve to strengthen the healthcare system, by investing in the education of healthcare workers.

“I know that there are a lot of things that we need to still do to improve our health services and we are committed to in the next two or three years to have a health system that our people will be happy with and proud of.”

Prasad says such aid has been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of these institutions, ensuring healthcare workers receive the training that meets both national and international standards.

The Deputy Prime Minister says it reflects the understanding that a robuts healthcare system is predicated not only on equipment and facilities, but fundamentally on highly trained healthcare providers.