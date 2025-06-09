Northern voices key in Fiji’s global climate commitment

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

Preparation for Fiji’s third climate plan has brought together stakeholders and community leaders in the Northern Division to ensure better representation of local needs and priorities in the country’s global climate commitments.

Manager of Climate Change, Genevieve Jiva, says these consultations are critical, particularly in the North, to gather submissions on Fiji’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and how they contribute to achieving climate goals.

She highlights that the NDCs are central to Fiji’s efforts to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We are very grateful to have the stakeholders come and share their experiences, their journeys on climate action, and how they are addressing and building resilience in the community. We hope to continue this engagement.”

Director of BioEnergy Insight Pacific, Wayne Fuakilau, highlighted the importance of aligning local perspectives and climate risks with the National Adaptation Plan.

“Just to have a look at how waste-to-energy fits in the gap of the national adaptation plan. As we know, Fiji demonstrated global leadership by becoming the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement. So these consultations are very important for people in Labasa and the North—for all the stakeholders—to share local perspectives and climate risks and see how we can align them to the national adaptation plan.”

Similar consultations are expected to be carried out in the Western Division, with the aim of guiding emission reductions, adaptations, and building resilience in Fiji’s climate future.

