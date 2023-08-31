Avea village relocates school due to climate change

Avea Village.

Villagers in Avea, Vanuabalavu Lau, live with climate change on a daily basis.

Village Turaga ni Koro Etuate Umu says they have first relocated the village’s school to higher grounds as seawater continues to move into their village, especially during high tide.

Umu says the village has more than 20 houses, and they will continue to do whatever it takes to help protect their homes from the climate crisis.

“We used to have a seawall, and you can see that it has been broken down by the rising tides. You will not feel its impacts now because we currently have winds from the south; if it’s easterly winds, the waves can break through the foundation of the houses on our coastal frontage.”



Village Turaga ni Koro Etuate Umu.

While visiting Avea Island, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu says they are willing to help build a seawall to help protect the village.

“This is one of the priority areas in Lau in terms of climate change mitigation, and we will work on getting a new seawall for the village.”



Agriculture and Waterways Minister, Vatimi Rayalu.

Rayalu says the villagers should also work hard to support the government as they work to build the new seawall.

Avea Island is one of the many islands in the Lau group that suffer from climate change.