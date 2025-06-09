Churches collaborate with government in renewed fight against drugs

[File Photo]

The Government is stepping up its fight against illicit drugs by strengthening partnerships with church leaders, recognizing the powerful role faith-based organizations play in shaping values and supporting communities.

This commitment was reinforced during a meeting between the Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, and members of the Council of Churches, where discussions centred on how churches can help address the growing impact of illicit drugs on families and society.

Naivalurua acknowledged that drug-related crime is closely linked to wider social challenges such as poverty and unemployment, which have pushed some individuals toward the illegal drug trade as a source of income.

He stressed that law enforcement alone cannot solve the problem and highlighted the need for a united, community-driven response.

The Minister outlined the Government’s National Narcotics Strategy, which follows a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

The strategy focuses on prevention, enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation, and community outreach, with strong emphasis on early intervention and awareness at the grassroots level.

Church leaders were identified as critical partners in this effort, given their influence in promoting moral values, strengthening family units, and encouraging positive life choices within communities.

Those present at the meeting included Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, Rev. James Bhagwan, Rev. Sepiuta Hala’api, Peter Schultz, and Rev. Nacanieli, Senior Pastor of Church Abundance.

Minister Naivalurua was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu and senior officers from the Fiji Police Force.

