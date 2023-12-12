Child marriage statistics reveal worrying trend

Fiji’s first-ever Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey reveals alarming statistics of early and forced child marriages in Fiji.

According to the survey, 12 percent of women in the Northern Division, nine percent in the Western Division, followed by eight percent each in Central and Eastern, aged 20–49, were married before the age of 18.

In response to this, the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement carried out a survey with 96 Fijian women across Fiji to understand why child marriages are still happening in Fiji.

Among the responses, most of the women stated that unintended teenage pregnancies, poverty, low levels of education, and high unemployment rates were key influencing factors inflicting forced marriages on children, especially girls.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says child marriages and forced marriages are violations of child protection and human rights.

She adds that this widespread, harmful practice not only compromises a child’s development but also severely limits their health, wellness, and opportunities in life.

“And this is of concern because this relates directly to some of the other issues that we are seeing. And it’s connected to the fact that when girls fall pregnant, there are many who don’t go back into school, their education is hindered, their employment potential is then also unfulfilled. Their contribution to their country and society is also hindered.”

Singh adds that Fiji has made international commitments via the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and the Universal Periodic Review, strengthening local laws relating to marriage through the Fiji Marriages Act (1978).

The Executive Director says these international commitments, in addition to our Marriage Act, basically mean that it is illegal for anyone to compel any child to be married, whether by legal means or by performing rituals and traditions that carry the same social significance as a marriage.

“What we are also concerned about is that communities where there are unintended teenage pregnancies, they’re very well aware of the law, but are still condoning the customary practices and the cultural ways of giving or letting children under the ages of 18 come together and stay together, sort of living in informal marriage situations. These marriages are not registered, but we know that these are happening. So we consider this as it is done worldwide, as a harmful practice which not only compromises a child’s development but health wellness and opportunities.”

She also states that this also includes cultural and/or religious ceremonies intended to marry children under the age of 18 years old.

Singh adds that FWRM has also engaged in a dialogue with key stakeholders, including government agencies, faith-based organizations, and civil society, who recognize that eradicating early and forced marriages in Fiji must take a holistic approach.

She adds that this includes all service providers recognizing that child marriages are illegal in Fiji and that all referral pathways, reporting, investigation, and prosecuting child marriages must be carried out properly to ensure the protection of all girls.