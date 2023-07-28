Change of heart as Radrodro accepts Kuruleca's appointment

Selina Kuruleca.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro has today stated that the water is under the bridge as Psychologist Selina Kuruleca is set to take the role of the Permanent Secretary from Tuesday.

Radrodro says he has received confirmation from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Radrodro who is in Kadavu as acting Minister for iTaukei Affairs confirms the Ministry respects the decision of the Prime Minister.

He adds the Ministry will work with Kuruleca in providing support to the teachers and more importantly the holistic education.

The Minister reassures all stakeholders and the public that the MOE’s focus as they walk into another new financial is the implementation of the plans to improve service delivery and ensure that no child is left behind.

Radrodro extends his appreciation to Timoci Bure for holding the fort in ensuring the education of all Fijian children is not hindered.