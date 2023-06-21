Cabinet endorses allowance for Liuliu ni Yavusa

[File Photo]

The proposal for an allowance for the Liuliu ni Yavusa, or tribal leaders, has been approved by the cabinet and will be subject to the normal budgetary process.

The decision was made following a cabinet meeting yesterday.

In a statement, the cabinet says the Liuliu ni Yavusa is an important component of traditional iTaukei institutions under the vanua governance structure.

There are 6,220 chiefly titles in Fiji; 2,892 have been formally installed and confirmed, while 3,328 are vacant.

Of the 1,375 Liuliu ni Yavusa positions, 643, or 46 percent, have been formally installed and confirmed by the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission, while 732, or 54%, are vacant.

The proposal to strengthen traditional governance as a significant component of Vanua development is to recognize the significant role of Liuliu ni Yavusa through a monthly allowance for those confirmed by the ILFC.

Cabinet says it anticipates that the decision will encourage various Yavusa to formally install their leaders.

According to the cabinet, the ILFC stands prepared to facilitate formal installations within the current protocols and procedures to avoid disputes.

The cost implications will be considered through the normal budgetary process.

In his address to the Great Council of Chiefs last month, Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu said that a $200 monthly allowance has been endorsed for the tribal leaders.