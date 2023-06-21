Cabinet approves re-opening of three embassies

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Cabinet has approved the re-opening of embassies in Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and the United States.

Cabinet has also agreed to consider the establishment of a new Embassy in Israel in the upcoming 2023–2024 National Budget.

It says due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, a total of five Missions (Washington, DC, Seoul, Port Moresby, Brussels, and Kuala Lumpur) were closed as part of the government’s 2020–2021 budgetary response.

Fiji’s engagement with these countries is currently undertaken by other missions under accreditation arrangements.

According to a government statement, Fiji has maintained amicable relations with Israel through bilateral cooperation on peace and security and in areas such as agriculture.

Fiji’s cooperation with Israel is currently facilitated through the Israel Embassy in Canberra and through the Office of the Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations in New York.