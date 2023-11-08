Apted stresses need for updated voter mindsets

[File Photo]

Suva lawyer John Apted believes that a lot has changed within the local government society in the past 19 years since the last election was held.

Apted says that people are choosing between what was and what is now, and the country needs to be ready to look outside its experiences.

He stated that the lapse in election time will have a lot of consequences for the voters.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those of us sitting in here are politically aware; we assume that when they switch on the light next year, everything is going to go back to how it was in 2005. It ain’t because they don’t remember it.”



Suva lawyer John Apted

Apted used Sukuna Park as an example of how complacent people are.

He adds that the park that was widely used has been blocked off for two years with absolutely no public outcry.

The former supervisor of elections believes that complacency reflects the amount of work that needs to be done in terms of educating the voters.