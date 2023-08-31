Ambassador calls for international cooperation to address wastewater release

Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant. [Source: NBC News]

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian is urging Pacific Island countries to stand on the right side of history and collaborate with China in calling on Japan to halt its actions.

Ambassador Jian expressed concern that Japan’s decision to discharge Fukushima’s nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean could endanger health, development, and the environment worldwide.

He has emphasized the necessity for Japan to demonstrate the legitimacy of its decision, ensure the reliability of its purification facility, and validate the accuracy of data related to the contaminated water.

“Both Shandong Province and Fiji live on the sea, so they have a better understanding of why the ocean needs to be cherished and preserved.”

Jian has stressed that Japan should fulfil its commitments to the IAEA and the global community, including establishing an international monitoring arrangement led by the IAEA and involving state stakeholders.

He has also highlighted the importance of defending the planet’s shared environment and urged a collaborative effort between Pacific Island countries and China in addressing the matter.