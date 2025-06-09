90 Fijians depart for Australia under labour scheme

Ninety Fijian workers will depart for Australia this week under the government’s labour mobility scheme, expanding overseas employment opportunities for local families.

The group includes 57 first-time participants and 33 returning workers, joining more than 5,500 Fijians currently employed in Australia across various sectors.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh acknowledged the employers, trainers and organisers who prepared the workers, as well as the families supporting them.

“Out of tens of thousands still waiting for this opportunity, you are among the 90 chosen this week,” he told them. “This is not just a chance — it is a door that has opened for you and your families.”

Singh says overseas employment remains vital for many households, with workers earning an average of A$1,300 per month and sending millions of dollars home annually in remittances. These funds help cover school fees, medical expenses, housing and community projects.

He reminded workers that while the financial benefits are significant, time away from loved ones can be challenging.

“Behind every worker seated here today, there is a family making a silent sacrifice,”.

Singh also urged participants to honour their contracts, respect workplace rules and avoid illegal or cash-in-hand jobs, warning that breaches could result in immediate repatriation and loss of future opportunities.

He highlighted strengthened support services in Australia, with four country liaison officers now based there to assist Fijian workers.

The Minister reminded them they are ambassadors for Fiji, urging them to work with pride, live with discipline and uphold the country’s reputation abroad.

