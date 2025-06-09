303 lives changed through cataract surgeries

Hundreds of Fijians have had their vision restored through 303 cataract surgeries under the Bright Journey initiative.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu said the government-funded program, supported by China’s Guangdong Province not only restores sight but also strengthens local capacity by training Fiji’s eye care specialists and nurses.

Dr. Lalabalavu adds medical teams typically include three ophthalmologists and three nurses from the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Centre of Sun Yat-sen University.

“I was very fortunate to witness the removal of a cataract for a woman who was partially blind. Upon completion of the surgery, which took only 10 minutes, she was able to regain her sight.”

Dr. Lalbalavu states six missions have been conducted since 2015, providing extensive eye care services across the country.

He expresses gratitude to China’s government and the dedicated medical teams for their ongoing support in improving eye health in Fiji.

The initiative continues to make a significant impact on quality of life for patients nationwide.

