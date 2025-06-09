UK rapper Giggs takes center stage as NFL spices up international games with halftime shows

[Source: AP]

The NFL has been spicing up its international games with halftime performers, a bit like mini-Super Bowls.

British rapper Giggs performed Sunday at halftime of the game between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Broncos won 13-11.

“It’s a huge moment to be a part of the London Games,” Giggs said. “I’ve been on a journey with my music, and to get to share that with my city and the NFL fans is something I’m really proud of.”

Article continues after advertisement

The south London native’s 2007 single “Talkin’ da Hardest” remains a popular anthem among his fans. Cleveland Browns players unfamiliar with the song liked what they heard when it was played last week.

Giggs has done collaborations with artists including Drake, 21 Savage, Ed Sheeran and Dave.

Last week, British singer Raye performed a halftime show at Tottenham with a nearly seven-minute set that included her hit “Where is My Husband!” The Minnesota Vikings beat Cleveland 21-17 in the game.

British singer-songwriter Myles Smith was chosen to headline the halftime show at the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Ireland. At Croke Park, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Vikings 24-21 two weeks ago.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.