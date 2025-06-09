Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell team up for action-comedy Tough Guys

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The third Guy’s the charm for Ryan Gosling.

After starring in The Nice Guys in 2016 and The Fall Guy in 2024, the actor is set to add another action-comedy to his resume: Tough Guys.

Will Ferrell, who headlined the buddy-cop comedy The Other Guys in 2010, will costar with Gosling in the Amazon MGM project, Entertainment Weekly has learned. Based on a spec script by Daniel Gold (Workin’ Moms), the film will follow two henchmen on a quest to free themselves from their criminal overlords and take matters into their own hands.

Article continues after advertisement

A director for Tough Guys has yet to be named. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

Gold reacted to the news on Instagram, writing “Oh…oh boy” and adding an incredulous “NUH UH” over coverage of the film.

Gosling and Ferrell previously costarred in Barbie, which was the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and the biggest box office hit of their respective careers. Gosling earned an Oscar nomination for his role as the empty-headed Ken, while Ferrell played the goofy CEO of Mattel.

For those keeping score at home, Tough Guys officially puts Gosling’s Guy count ahead of his Man count. The two categories were previously tied at two movies apiece, with The Nice Guys and The Fall Guy on one side and First Man (2018) and The Gray Man (2022) on the other.

Ferrell, on the other hand, has two Anchormans, plus The Ladies Man, Men Seeking Women, and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery under his belt, if you want to count those. He also played the Man with the Yellow Hat in Curious George. I have no idea what we’re doing here.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.