Halfbrick Studios launches first Australian-made Bluey game

After video game mega-hits like Fruit Ninja reached more than 1 billion downloads, Shainiel Deo’s Halfbrick Studios has earned its reputation as an undeniable Brisbane success story.

Now the game developer has combined forces with perhaps the greatest Brisbane success story of all to make the first Australian-made Bluey game: Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen.

The game is likely to be the last original Bluey material fans will get from show creator Joe Brumm until the 2027 movie.

The new story — featuring the show’s voice cast too — has the Heeler family travelling through drawings transformed to life in hot pursuit of Bandit, who’s stolen his daughter’s favourite drawing tool in typically mischievous fashion.

“This is essentially a whole new Bluey episode, told through game form” explains CEO Deo, with Brumm’s trademark humour and insight into the never-ending joyful highs and troublesome lows of family life.

