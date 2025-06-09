Emma Watson banned from driving for six months

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film franchise, drove 38mph (61km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone in Oxford on the evening of July 31, 2024.

The 35-year-old, now a student, was made to pay a total of Stg1044 ($A2144) at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Watson already had nine points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred, the court heard.

She did not attend the five-minute hearing.

