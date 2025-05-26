Training graduates for workforce

Outsource Fiji is planning to work closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that graduates are equipped with essential soft skills, so they are better prepared to enter the workforce.

President, Morika Hunter says artificial intelligence and Knowledge Process Outsourcing are gaining significant traction; hence, the current focus is on leveraging productivity in these areas.

Hunter highlights the importance of adapting to these technological advancements to ensure the sector remains dynamic and capable of meeting evolving market demands.

She adds that, to boost their initiatives, several programs will be launched.

“We have Australia, the U.S., and other countries that are a little bit ahead of us in some of that space. But we know right now, with the way we are growing and the focus we have in the leadership of our Outsource Fiji team that we have the connections, the capability, and the companies in Fiji to excel in that space too and to expand in it.”

Outsource Fiji is also planning a careers fair to attract recent graduates and others to the great job opportunities available in this field.

Executive Director, Josefa Wivou, says that for the development of the industry, certain foundational pillars must be strong one of the most important being the development of effective leaders.

“Why that’s important is because of the ongoing exodus of staff, both between operators and, more significantly, overseas. We’ve been able to study in more detail why this is happening in our industry.”

He believes that investing in leadership development is crucial to ensuring the industry’s sustainability and its ability to compete effectively on a global scale.

