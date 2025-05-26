Talks on direct flight to China in final stages

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian says talks on direct flights between Fiji and China are now in their final stages.

Zhou has confirmed that negotiations are progressing well, with a possible deal set to pave the way for direct Fiji Airways flights to Shanghai before the end of the year.

Ambassador Zhou says if successful, the move is expected to give a major boost to Fiji’s tourism industry.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian.

China accounted for just over 30,000 of Fiji’s more than 900,000 international arrivals last year, but the ambassador says the new route could significantly boost those numbers while also strengthening trade and investment links between the two nations.

“With the direct flight in place, not only more and more Chinese tourists but also more and more Chinese investments come to Fiji, and I firmly believe our trade and economic cooperation will enjoy a bright future.”

The flight is expected to take around 10 hours, with the number of weekly services to be confirmed.

The ambassador says the deal is about more than just economic activity; it’s also seen as a step towards deeper people-to-people ties between Fiji and China.

