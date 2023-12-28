Winter smog blankets South Asian capitals of Dhaka, New Delhi

[Source: Reuters]

A thick layer of toxic smog wreathed Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka as the air quality index plummeted into the “hazardous” category, while similar conditions prevailed in New Delhi, the capital of neighbouring India.

The air quality in Dhaka, one of the world’s most crowded cities with more than 20 million people, has deteriorated as large projects spring up and fossil fuels get overused, bringing health problems for many.

“We often suffer from asthma, fever and allergies while operating rickshaws on the streets,” said Rafiq Mondal, who pulls the traditional two-wheeled vehicles to earn his living. “It is often very painful.”

Images from drones equipped with cameras showed smog at 9 a.m. (0300 GMT) that put Dhaka in top spot among the world’s most polluted cities, with a “hazardous” index level of 325, Swiss group IQAir said.

But conditions improved slightly, with the index dropping to 177, in the “unhealthy” range, by 1.35 p.m. (0735 GMT).

City authorities spray the streets with water to help the dust settle, but residents called for greater efforts.

“The air pollution is taking its toll,” said one of them, Wasim Akhter. “With all the mega projects like the metro rail overhead, there is a lot of construction material everywhere … Measures must be taken more seriously.”