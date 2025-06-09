US moves stealth bombers

[Source: BBC NEWS]

The US military has sent American B-2 stealth bombers to the US island territory of Guam in the Pacific Ocean as President Donald Trump continues to weigh whether to join Israel in launching offensive air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The large jets are considered to be the only aircraft capable of carrying weapons that can strike Iran’s most secure nuclear facility, which is buried deep underground below a mountain.

US officials have not commented on whether the deployment is linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

On Friday, Trump said he would give Iran a maximum of two weeks to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme in order to prevent US strikes.

The planes are being sent to Guam from the US state of Missouri.

While the deployment is not being officially connected to discussions around the US joining Israel’s war on Iran, few will doubt the link.

The huge planes, which have wingspans of more than 50 metres, are the only aircraft capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 30,000lb (13,608kg) bunker-busting bomb that experts say is required to destroy Iran’s deep nuclear facility at Fordo.

The facility is thought to be buried around 100m below the surface, protected by reinforced concrete.

Despite their overwhelming aerial superiority, Israel lacks the munitions to damage the facility, hence requiring US support.

