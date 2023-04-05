Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances

[Source: Reuters]

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a history-making moment to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as prosecutors accused him of orchestrating payments to two women before the 2016 U.S. election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Prosecutors in Manhattan allege that Trump – the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges – falsified business records to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign.

The two women were adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump sat, subdued, with his hands folded at the defense table as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.

“Not guilty,” Trump, 76, said when asked how he pleaded.

The front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, Trump responded with answers like “yes” when the judge asked him if he understood a right. At one point, the judge put his hand to his ear as if to prompt an answer.

Prosecutor Chris Conroy said: “The defendant Donald J. Trump falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws.”

While falsifying business records in New York on its own is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison, it is elevated to a felony punishable by up to four years when done to advance or conceal another crime, such as election law violations.