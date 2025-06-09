Thailand-Cambodia fighting rages on as Trump signals intent to intervene

[Source: Reuters]

Thailand and Cambodia traded accusations of targeting civilians in artillery and rocket attacks on Thursday, as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would try to intervene to stop the fighting and salvage a ceasefire he brokered earlier this year.

Clashes raged at more than a dozen locations along their 817-km (508-mile) border in some of the most intense fighting since a five-day battle in July, which Trump stopped with calls to both leaders to halt their worst conflict in recent history.

The Southeast Asian neighbours have blamed each other for the clashes that started on Monday.

Trump, at a rally in Pennsylvania late on Tuesday, said he would try to stop the renewed hostilities. On Wednesday, he told reporters that he expected to speak with the countries’ leaders on Thursday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the calls.

“I think I can get them to stop fighting,” Trump said. “I think I’m scheduled to speak to them tomorrow.”

Thailand’s army has made clear it wants to cripple Cambodia’s military capabilities and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday said operations would not stop.

