New Zealand

Wellington lashed by heavy rain bringing surface flooding on roads

RNZ
December 6, 2021 8:46 am

Heavy rain has lashed Wellington bringing surface flooding to motorways and delays for commuters.

Rain and a crash caused delays for commuters into Wellington.

Heavy rain and an early morning crash on SH1 caused delays for commuters into Wellington on Monday morning. Photo: Waka Kotahi Wellington

More than 25mm of rain fell in parts of Wellington in the hour up to 6am, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

By 8am more than 60mm of rain had been recorded in Wainuiomata more than 48mm in Kelburn.

There was flooding on the Johnsonville-Porirua Motorway and on Mungavin Avenue in Porirua, police said. The Transport agency warned of half hour delays getting from Kāpiti Coast to Wellington Airport.

Roads in Tawa, Khandallah, Karori, Seatoun, Newtown, Ngaio, and Kaiwharawhara were affected, Wellington City Council said.

A crash on a southbound lane of SH1 added to delays for commuters heading into the city.

Heavy rain warnings were in force for Marlborough north of Blenheim, Wellington, Tararua Range, Kapiti and Horowhenua and Mt Taranaki as the southerly change moved up the country, and MetService warned of surface flooding, slips and fast-rising streams and rivers.

Wairarapa south of Greytown is covered by a heavy rain watch.

