Parts of Suva to experience water disruptions

People in parts of Suva will face water disruptions.

Water Authority of Fiji states that due to the continuous heavy rains experienced, the Savura raw water intake is flooded and blocked.

This has resulted in reduced inflow into the Tamavua water treatment plant, which further impacts service reservoir levels.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF says the intake at the Waimanu raw water pump station is experiencing heavy silt and wash off debris contributing to high turbidity, causing blockages to the intake pumps.

It also reduces inflows for water treatment and production at the Tamavua water treatment plant.

Affected areas include all feeding from Tamavua Reservoir, Namadi Heights, Princes Road, Samabula area, Bureta Street, Rewa Street, Ratu Sukuna Road, Nailuva, Delainavesi, elevated areas in Lami, Panaromic, Waiqanake, Togalevu, Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, and Nagatugatu residents next to the reservoir.

This also includes Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, as well as customers along Princes Road, Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement, Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Princes Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, and Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

WAF says divers are on standby to dive as soon as it is safe to clear blockages.