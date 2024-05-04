Cheerleaders shine at Fiji Finals

While the Fiji-finals are always full of color and entertainment, the school cheerleaders stand out.

Over the years, the number of cheerleaders has grown, meaning more competition off the field.

Jasper Williams High School Cheerleaders Coach Bulou Apisaki says this year, a group of Japanese students studying at the school took the lead role in the Fiji-Finals cheering squad.

“I was telling them that I want you to experience what the locals go through, and so far they have been enjoying it, even till today, and one thing good about it is when we ask them and we break it down—their meals, their fare.”

Suva Grammar School’s cheerleader, Siteri Wilson, says while they managed to balance between cheerleading and studying, it took them three months to come up with their dance routine.

“It’s really hard work, and as a team, we always cheer each other up no matter what, no matter other criticism that we went through by haters out there, but we just want to say.”

Jasper Williams High and Suva Grammar School have also spent thousands of dollars to cater for their matching costumes and game day expenses.