100m finals spring medals for Suva schools

Nathaniel Chand of Suva Grammar School is a star in the making, and he used all his techniques and tactics to win the intermediate boy’s 100m final at the Coca-Cola Games underway at the HFC Stadium.

Chand had a slower start than his competitors, but the training by former Fiji champion, Jone Delai saw the Lions roar the loudest.

Emosi Laqere who led for at least half the race took out silver for MGM, while Francis Bakanicevca of International Secondary School was third.

In the intermediate girl’s grade, Vanuatu rep, Claude David, took sweet revenge winning the gold.

David beat Imeri Nasali of ACS. Nasali had beaten David last year, but the tide turned under the Laucala stadium lights.

MGM took out bronze through Lidia Waqairapoa.

Haggai Sukanaivalu of Marist Brothers High School flew down the tracks of Laucala, winning the junior boys final.

He has pushed by the others in the field, but the youngster with his support from the Flagstaff supporters in the stands, took out gold.

Silver went to Vailato Qumutia of RKS and SGS’s Jolame Suguturaga was third.

Losana Lakai of Suva Grammar School, spoilt the party for MGM, as she took out the junior girls 100m final.

Lakai, managed to out race Elizabeth Colata of MGM. Colata had a slow start and could not recover in time to beat a flying Lakai.

Earlier on, Sera Nasilivata stormed the tracks of the HFC Bank Stadium, as she won the sub-junior girls 100 metres final.

The youngster had too much power from start to finish and was joined on the medal podium by Charlotte Serevi, who was second.

Bronze went to Mereadani Navele of Adi Cakobau School.



Sub-junior boys 100m – Othniel Tuvusa from Marist Brothers High School won gold beating Luke Junior of MGM (silver)

In the boy’s sub-junior, Othniel Tuvusa from Marist Brothers High School won gold beating Luke Junior of MGM (silver) and Isimeli Raibevu of Queen Victoria School, took out the bronze.