LICI partners with BCF and South Pacific Boxing Promotion

[Photo: Supplied]

The Boxing Commission of Fiji and South Pacific Boxing Promotion have teamed up with LICI to promote the sport across the country.

BCF Chairman, Adi Narayan has thanked the insurance company for coming on board in empowering the sport especially in grassroots level.

Chand has also emphasized that this partnership will motivate more female to participate in the sport.

LICI General Manager, Pradeep Shenoy says that they are honored for this partnership as boxing is a tough contact sport which requires a lot of guts, courage, strength and stamina on the part of the participant.

He adds that boxing is quite popular in Fiji and probably it may be coming in at number 3 in popularity after Rugby and Soccer.