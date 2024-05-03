Medal winner in Fiji U19

The 30-member extended Digicel national Under-19 football squad sees the likes of Fiji Finals gold medalist and Ba’s Penisoni Tirau included.

Tirau who earlier today won a gold in the senior boy’s long jump will be amongst the players trying to impress national coach Marika Rodu.

The team is preparing for the OFC U19 Championship to be played in Samoa in July.

Other notable names include Suva’s Shivam Shandil, Reeshab Permal of Navua, Labasa man, Eparama Moraica and Lautoka’s Sekova Luma.

Fiji U17 reps including Ilisoni Koro, Vinayak Rao, William Khan and Salimone Ravonokula are also included.

The team marches into camp on May 13.



[ Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]