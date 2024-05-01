Hair and nail deco for Fiji Finals

With the hype building for the Coca-Cola Games tomorrow, students, ex-scholars, and parents were out in Suva City getting their nails and hair done in their school colours.

FBC News spoke to Soko Beauty, who specialises in hair braiding and styling.

The salon says they have been receiving many appointments from students and parents coming in to do their hair in their school colours.

Manager of Soko Beauty, Miri Sarai says the demand is high.

“The cokes that is starting tomorrow but from last week we have been having some appointments from students enquiring about the different braids and what they would like to be done on their hair and yes this morning we had two girls from ACS come in and do their hair with their colours matching their schools colours so we are actually still waiting for some other schools that are coming in for their appointment.”

Sarai says that they are anticipating getting more customers during the next few days.