Rabakewa smashes Inter girls discus record

Brieanna Rabakewa

Swami Vivekananda College’s Brieanna Rabakewa has smashed the Intermediate girl’s discus record at the Fiji Finals in Suva.

Rabakena’s gold-medal winning throw of 42.54 meters surpassed the previous record of 37.10m set by Katarina Maivilase of Napuka Secondary School.

She fended off a strong challenge from Loata Lewageena of RSMS, who also exceeded the previous record with a distance of 41.79m.

Saint Joseph Secondary’s Sinairi Erasito claimed the bronze with a throw of 36.49m.