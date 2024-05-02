Masi impresses Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach is pleased to see centre Iosefo Masi being recognized on the international stage for his impressive playing tactics in their past Shop N Save Super Rugby games.

Mick Byrne says that Masi is an impressive, humble, and quality player.

He adds the Taveuni lad is a really strong ball carrier and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you watched Masi on the weekend, he seemed to have beaten the defenders—I’m not sure how he does it. It’s like squeezing through a closing door; sometimes he tends to have a couple of defenders on him to be able to break him”.

Masi is currently ranked first with defenders beaten so far in the competition.

The Fijian Drua will take on the third-ranked Brumbies on Saturday at 9:35 pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra, and you can watch it live on