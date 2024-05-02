Drugs allegedly found at Fiji Finals

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

A 40-year-old man has been arrested this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva after he was allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu is sounding a stern warning to those thinking of sneaking drugs into the games to think twice.

ACP Driu adds that officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Police Dog Unit are conducting checks at the points of entry and inside the stadium.

He says spot checks will be conducted throughout the day to ensure the safety of athletes, students, and those who want to enjoy the games.