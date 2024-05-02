Water disruptions expected in Suva-Nasinu corridor

Residents in a number of areas in the Suva Nasinu corridor will face water disruptions from this evening.

This is due to a burst main on the pipeline from the Waila Water Treatment Plant to the Wainibuku Reservoir.

The Water Authority of Fiji says customers may experience intermittent water supply from this evening.

WAF is requesting customers to prepare accordingly and store enough water for use during this time.

WAF teams have mobilised on-site to carry out repairs with works anticipated to be completed by midnight tonight.

WAF says water restoration will commence from 2am onwards.

𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱:

𝗪𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗯𝘂𝗸𝘂

Affected Areas – High elevated areas include all feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir, Low Pressure to No Water – all feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir – Makoi, Nepani, Nadawa, Ratu Dovi Road, Dibulu, Lokia, Davuilevu Nakasi, Koronivia, CCC & No Inflow to Tovata, Kalabu, Nasinu, Flagstaff.

𝗧𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗮

No Water – all feeding from Tovata Reservoir & No Inflow to Nagatugatu Reservoir – Makoi, Kaliveitau, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham, Khalsa Road.

𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗯𝘂

Affected Areas – Low Pressure to No Water all feeding from Kalabu Reservoir – Valelevu, Caqiri, Nawanawa, Koka, Kinoya Road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Yasiyasi.

𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘂

Affected Areas – Low Pressure to No Water – all feeding from Nasinu Reservoir – Kinoya, Caubati. Manohan, Center Point, Laucala, Nokonoko, Koka, Kinoya Road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Fletcher, Mukta Ben.

𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗴𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗳

Affected Areas – Low Pressure to No Water all feeding from Flagstaff Reservoir – Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau Road, Laucala Bay Road, Bau Road, McGregor Road, Domain Road, Victoria Parade from Sukuna Park to Nasese.

𝗨𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗴𝗮𝘁𝘂 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗿

Low Pressure to No Water to Elevated Areas – Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Hts, Nagatugatu Residents next to Reservoir.

𝗧𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗿𝘂𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗿

Low pressure to No Water – All feeding from Tacirua Reservoir – Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, Princes Road, LDS, Twomey, Bel Air Road.

𝗗𝗼𝗸𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗶𝘀𝘂𝘃𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗿

No Water – All feeding from Dokanaisuva – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗶𝘀𝘂𝘃𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗿

No Water to Elevated areas – Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Princes Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.