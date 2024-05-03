Muakibau, Ranadi show class to win 400m senior grades

Marist Brothers High School’s Solomone Muakibau [left] and Melania Ranadi of Adi Cakobau School being congratulated by one of her team mates

Marist Brothers High School’s Solomone Muakibau and Melania Ranadi of Adi Cakobau School have been crowned the champions in the senior grades of the 400-metre races at the Coca-Cola Games.

Muakibau was all but out by the 100 metres mark, but his strong run in the last 30 metres was a showed of true grit and determination.

His finish got the Red Fire cheers rang loud and proud.

Vilivo Whippy of Suva Grammar settled for silver.

In the girls grade, Francis Tuva, a former ACS runner now with Natabua High School, was the top bet with the fastest time in the heats.

However, Ranadi, ensured the cheers of the Sawani brigade was the loudest, with Mere Vocevoce of Swami Vivekananda College edging Tuva to take silver.

Meanwhile, a brilliant run by Mesake Turuva from Natabua High School sees the gold heading west in the intermediate boys’ grade.

Setareki Saukilagi of Vunisea Secondary pushed hard but had to settle for the silver, while Ratu Apimeleki Vikila of RKS got bronze.

Adi Ceva Lutumailagi takes the gold to Lautoka, winning the intermediate grade for Natabua High School.

The junior champion from last year outran the MGM athletes, who settled for silver through Torika Radovu and bronze went to Losalini Raikadroka.

SGS made it one and two as they took out the junior boys with Aisea Navurai and Josaia Dakuitoga and taking out gold and silver respectively.

Holy Cross College took the bronze through Isireli Macu.

SGS youngster Hephizhiba Tuimanono was a class as she blitzed the track to win the junior girls’ title.

Silver went to Asena Isalei of Wainibuka and Pasemaca Bukalidi of ACS settled for bronze.

Josefa Nabuka was the champion in the sub-junior boys’ grade winning the gold after catching up to his opponent from Ratu Kadavulevu School in Isaiah Tuqiri, who finished second.

Latter Day Saints College sprinter Wilisoni Fifita took out bronze.

In the sub-junior girls’ grade, Sesenieli Rasoke took home the gold for SGS, followed by Naumi Nagonevidi from Jasper Willims ACS’s Sereana Macedru.