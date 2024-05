Maryann Macedru

Maryann Macedru of Saint Joseph Secondary School has broken a record not once but two times at the 2024 Coca-Cola Games.

Macedru shattered the Intermediate girls shot put record.

Macedru recorded a new distance of 13.27 meters breaking the 12.52m record set by Sereseini Savui of ACS in 2007.

MGM’s Mary Jane Peters was second with 10.87m and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School’s Adi Salote Serukalou won bronze with 10.04m.