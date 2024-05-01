Outdated bylaws a major challenge: Boseiwaqa

[File Photo]

One of the major challenges faced by the Suva City Council in delivering services is the outdated bylaws.

This has been highlighted by Suva City Council’s Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa during a Community meeting at Suva Muslim School last night.

Boseiwaqa says if they continue to be governed by the outdated bylaws the problems will continue, therefore they are working on reviewing the bylaws.

He says their hands are tied due to the outdated bylaws.

“Even we are finding it very disappointing at times. When we know the solution to some of the problems how it can be addressed but the bylaw says no, look at it from the 1972 perspective and see how the 1972 can address this not the 2024.”

Boseiwaqa has also admitted that there are delays in some of the council’s services due to staff shortages.

“There is a review going on now and there have been staff shortages in very key areas in planning in development, so the review will come up with the appropriate staffing for each division and section with the right qualifications and experiences.”

The meeting provided an opportunity for ratepayers and community members to voice their concerns and engage directly with the council.

Some of the concerns raised at the meeting by the ratepayers included waste management, grass-cutting by council employees and development.