Australia to assist Fiji for Olympics

[ Source : Fiji Government /Facebook ]

The Australian government has committed to supporting over 50 Fiji Olympic athletes in the upcoming Olympic Games, as part of the Vuvale Partnership.

This was announced by Australia’s Minister for International Development, Pacific and Defence Industry Pat Conroy yesterday.

Conroy says from established sports like rugby, sailing, taekwondo, and archery, Fiji truly does punch above its weight, and is wishing Team Fiji the best in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru says that the profound bilateral relationship between the two nations is supreme.

He adds that Australia and Fiji have teamed up for a new sports partnership that has captured the hearts of the two countries.