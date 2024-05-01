No changes to 100m starting line: Colati

Organizers of the Coca-Cola Games have given their reassurance that there is nothing wrong with the 100-meter starting line on the HFC Bank Stadium track.

This comes after concerns by some schools that athletes were starting from the 110-meter line during the various zone meets that were held this year on the new track.

According to the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association’s acting secretary Biu Colati, the move was done during the zone meets to preserve the starting line.

“We moved it back by 10 meters just to keep the normal starting line well and good for the Games. We just agreed on that with all our zone delegates. So there is nothing wrong with the tracks, we just wanted to keep the starting line as fresh as possible.”

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Games Sponsors Coordinator Lawrence Tikaram says logistical changes have been made this year to complete events early on each of the three days, with the convenience and welfare of the students in mind.

“On the final day, we intend to have the last event run at about 1:50 pm. So the formalities should be over and done with by 3pm. This should give everyone enough time to stay back and enjoy the entertainment or go back. So these are some of the fundamental changes. We’ve shifted the 100m finals to be on day one, the 200m finals on day two and of course the 4x400m.”

The Coca-Cola Games will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports from 8.30 am to 6 pm.