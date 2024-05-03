Bari eyes to emulate Copeland's feats

Voliti Bari

Voliti Bari is looking to emulate the feat of former national javelin champion Leslie Copeland.

This as the Matuku, Lau lad claimed the gold medal for Marist Brothers High School in the Intermediate boys javelin at the Fiji Finals in Suva.

17-year-old Bari, who threw a distance of 62.07 meters, says he was inspired to take up the sport when he watched Copeland represent the country in various international competitions.

He aims to continue his training in order to become a future national champion.

Meanwhile Josua Baleiwai of Lelean Memorial claimed the silver with a throw of 55.27m while Nemani Sewa of RKS settled for the bronze with a throw of 54.41m.